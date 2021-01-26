Showmax is offering a 3 for 1 special across Africa

While streaming services initially seemed like a cheap alternative to DStv, the number of sites you have to sign up to to get all the content you want is often is overwhelming and a bit pricey.

To help convince you to sign up and to save on your wallet, Showmax is offering a new promotion to kick off the year.

Showmax is enticing viewers with a new 3 for 1 promotion on its subscription.

From January 21 until March 31, users who pay for a one-month subscription will get another two months fore free.

This offer is available across all of Showmax's packages including Showmax, Showmax Mobile, Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile.

"These are challenging times, people are spending more time at home and we are thrilled to offer all our Showmax subscribers extra value as 2021 kicks off. We've got an incredible line-up of Showmax Originals coming up in the next few months, including South African, Kenyan and Nigerian Originals that we are excited to share," said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video.

In addition to the two-month deal, South African subscribers will get access to 24/7 live streams of two of MultiChoice's most popular TV channels, kykNET and Mzansi Magic while Nigerian subscribers have access to Africa Magic Yoruba.

Get the deal here.

