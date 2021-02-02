Showmax February: 10 international shows to keep you entertained

A new month means new series and Showmax has a lot to offer. If you're looking for some recommendations or just want to see if your favourite series has a new season out then look no further.

Here are 10 international series either debuting or returning to Showmax this month that are worth your time.

Raised by Wolves

(Image credit: HBO)

The biggest TV series ever shot in South Africa, Raised by Wolves is an HBO sci-fi show that focuses on two androids tasked with raising human children on virgin planet Kepler-22b after the earth was destroyed in a great war.

This series has already been nominated for three 2021 Critics' Choice Super Awards: Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Best Actor: Sci-Fi for Australian actor Travis Fimmel and Best Actress: Sci-Fi for Danish actress Amanda Collin.

The Capture

(Image credit: Showmax)

Seeing is deceiving in this riveting eight-episode BBC crime thriller that focuses on former Special Forces Lance Corporal Shaun Emery. He's accused of kidnapping – with damning CCTV footage to prove the crime. But as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey of Homicide and Serious Crime Command digs deeper, she begins to uncover a conspiracy that calls everything about the case into question.

The Stand

(Image credit: CBS)

Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, The Stand is an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Fargo

(Image credit: FX)

Season 4 of this award-winning series is now on Showmax. This season is set in Kansas City in 1950, with four-time Emmy-winning comedian Chris Rock starring as Loy Cannon, the head of the African American crime family who trades sons with the head of the Italian Mafia as part of a tenuous truce.

Bosch

(Image credit: Showmax)

Based on Michael Connelly's bestselling crime novels The Overlook and Dark Sacred Night, Season 6 of Bosch finds Harry Bosch at the centre of a complex murder case, a messy federal investigation, and a catastrophic threat to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Edgar sets about cleaning houses and Irving kicks off his mayoral campaign.

The Bay

(Image credit: ITV)

When detective sergeant, family liaison officer and mother of two, Lisa Armstrong ends up having sex in an alleyway with a man she meets on a night out, she isn't expecting to see him again... until he turns up as the prime suspect in the disappearance of his own kids on the very night Lisa was with him.



The Rookie

(Image credit: Showmax)

The Rookie stars multiple People's Choice Award winner Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, who is pursuing his dream to join the LAPD after a divorce. But as their oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.

High Maintenance

(Image credit: Showmax)

Still keeping spirits high and rolling with the times, comedy anthology series High Maintenance follows New York's most chilled-out deliveryman and weed dealer as he visits his clientele, dipping into the lives of people across New York.

Momma named me sheriff

(Image credit: Showmax)

He still lives at home with his Momma, his best friend is a doll, and he's the Sheriff of Old Town. This spin-off of Mr Pickles is an Adult Swim series about the Goodman family, who live in Old Town with their lovable pet dog, Mr. Pickles, a deviant border collie with a secret satanic streak.

Utopia Falls

(Image credit: Showmax)

Utopia Falls is set in the domed city of New Babyl, which holds an annual coming-of-age arts contest called The Exemplar. When a group of young competitors uncovers a hidden archive of cultural artefacts from the old world, it throws everything they know about New Babyl into question...



