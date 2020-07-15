Showmax Pro expansion still doesn't include SA

South Africans will have to wait a little longer for the premium version of the Showmax streaming service, as it didn't make the list of 40 countries now included.

Launched at the beginning of the month, the service was only available in Nigeria and Kenya but now Showmax announced an additional 40 countries which will be able to access their Pro version.

The company said they were rolling out the streaming service, which expands from just series and movies to live sport, news and music as well, over July and August. So it appears South Africa might be among the last in the region to get access.

Countries included in the most recent expansion includes all our neighbours: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, eSwatini and Botswana. This just leaves Lesotho and South Africa in the South.

Sport, music and news

Showmax Pro will include the existing Showmax entertainment service and add on music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport.

The new features include all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games, and a wide range of live sport events including IAAF Athletics, professional boxing and the world's biggest marathons.

These additions are a huge drawcard for the platform because live sport has been a struggle for those without the full DStv package, and a big reason why many have kept it.

Those clutching on to their DStv subscription because of soccer can finally say goodbye to the full package and opt for Showmax Pro.

The music additions aren't quite as exciting or enticing as the sport, as the two channels added are quite niche. Trace Urban and Trace Gospel were likely picked for their appeal in this region, however, it's unlikely many would switch to Pro just for this benefit.

News is another great add on but not one that would draw users exclusively. The channels: Africa News, Euronews and Newzroom Afrika are a mix of both local and international channels.

(Image credit: Showmax)

Price

The pricing released so far has only been in Kenyan Shillings, Nigerian Naira and US Dollars.

Although this isn't a direct indicator of what the price for South Africans will be when the service arrives in the country, it does give some idea.

Showmax Pro Mobile has been priced at $8.99 which is equivalent to around R149 and Showmax Pro at $17.99, around R298.

It's hard to tell from this exactly where the price point could land in South Africa. There are specific factors in our market which would affect pricing decisions, however, it appears it could almost triple the current cost. This is still affordable in comparison to DStv.