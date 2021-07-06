Should I buy a 55-inch Samsung TV?

Should you buy a 55-inch Samsung TV? As the world’s biggest TV seller, Samsung is statistically more likely to sell you a TV than any other company, and its range of 55-inch 4K TVs may just be your best bet.

55 inches is the standard size for a new television these days, being big enough for a home cinema but small enough not to take up all the space in an average living room. While 65-inch TVs are making headways in specific categories (like OLED TVs), and the average TV size keeps increasing, 55 inches remains the flagship size for most new screens, so it should be your starting point when updating your display.

But it’s not just the size that’s convenient; 55-inch Samsung TVs will also pack in most, if not all the important panel technologies of the day, such as 4K resolution, HDR (and HDR10+), and the like. In cheaper models you might have to make do with edge lighting (say, on the Samsung Q60A) or a low-spec processor, but in general a standard 55-inch size will largely mean you’re getting a standard, if not premium experience. (Just don't expect Dolby Vision.)

So if you’re starting to weigh up what new TV will be right for you, here’s everything you need to know about Samsung 55-inch TVs.

How big is a 55-inch Samsung TV?

This might seem like an obvious question, but the 55-inch measurement for 55-inch TVs only refers to the diagonal length of the screen, from the lower left to upper right corner.

This year’s 4K flagship, the Samsung QN95A, measures 1,227.4 x 706.2 x 25.9 mm (W x H x D), when only taking into account the screen itself. So you should make sure you measure the spot at home you’re planning on placing the new TV, to make sure you actually have space for it.

That depth of 25.9mm is pretty slim, and pretty standard for most Samsung TVs – even the affordable 55-inch AU8000 measures in at 25.7mm – though the kind of TV stand bundled with the screen can change matters. The central stand used for the QN95A will up that depth to 235.2mm, while the more compact feet used for the AU8000 expand the depth to just 228.8mm.

Samsung QN95A Neo QLED 4K (2021) (Image credit: Samsung)

How much does a 55-inch Samsung TV cost?

Pricing varies hugely across new Samsung TVs, with a huge range of models, sizes, and panel technologies to choose from.

Keeping the same examples as above, the affordable AU8000 costs $599 / £679 / A$1,195 at a 55-inch size – though this is a 2021 model and therefore is a bit pricier than older models (last year’s 55-inch TU8000 retails for $550 in the US, while the TU7000 costs $450 at the same size).

It’s possible to get 55-inch Samsung TVs for less than that, though for a truly budget model you’ll likely have to look at a cheaper brand like Sceptre or Insignia – and at those prices it might be safer to opt for a small TV that doesn’t need to work as many pixels.

The Samsung TU8000 in action (Image credit: Samsung)

What 55-inch Samsung TVs are there?

As we’ve said, there are a lot of 55-inch Samsung TVs – as almost every Samsung screen will come in a model of that size. The bottom of the range starts with Crystal 4K UHD TVs, moving up into QLED 4K TVs (with quantum dot filters for improved contrast and color), then Neo QLED 4K TVs (with Mini LED backlights for improved brightness control), and then even Neo QLED 8K TVs (with 8K resolution instead of Ultra HD).

There is, in fact, a 55-inch 8K TV put out each year (last year’s Q700T, or this year’s QN700A) though you’ll only get them in the UK and Europe, rather than in the US. At a 55-inch size, too, you won’t really be able to see the benefits of 8K resolution, as the pixel density is too high to discern the difference unless you’re standing extremely close to the screen.

Samsung also has a range of lifestyle TVs that carry QLED panels, such as Samsung The Frame (a sleek TV designed to look like a picture frame when not in use) and the Samsung Serif (an easel-shaped screen), both of which come in 55 inch sizes. The Samsung Sero, a rotating TV designed for viewing vertical videos and scrolling through social media feeds, only comes in a 43-inch size, though.

You can see the latest deals on 55-inch Samsung TVs below.