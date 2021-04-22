Several EA Play games like Titanfall 2 join Xbox FPS Boost with 120 FPS support

The number of titles in the list of Xbox FPS boost games is growing tremendously today, as Microsoft has announced several EA games are joining the program. All of these games are included with EA Play, which is a part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Some of the titles being boosted include games like Battlefield 5, Titanfall 2, and Mirror's Edge Catalyst. Every game added has been boosted to 120 FPS, with the exception of Sea of Solitude, which is instead boosted to 60 FPS. Do note that in order to use the 120 FPS modes, you'll need a 120hz TV.

It's worth noting that in order to ensure a smooth framerate, some of these games disable the Xbox One X graphics settings when using Xbox FPS Boost.

Xbox FPS Boost is only available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Most games support the feature on both consoles but there are exceptions due to specific situations or power requirements.

The feature was originally debuted with a handful of games like Far Cry 4 and Sniper Elite 4. After Microsoft finalized the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, making Bethesda Softworks Xbox first-party, several Bethesda games received FPS Boost support, including Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Prey.

What's the whole list look like?

You can check out the full list of games added today right below: