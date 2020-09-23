SEMRush adds PR-as-a-service

The online visibility management and content marketing platform SEMrush is expanding into the world of PR-as-a-service with its recently announced acquisition of the PR SaaS startup Prowly.

Warsaw-based Prowly, whose previous investors include IQ Partners, Internet Ventures and Bluerank, has enabled companies of all sizes to publish more than 75,000 stories to data through its media database of more than 1m journalists and influencers.

The startup also offers CRM functionality, custom-tailored online newsrooms, email campaigns and sophisticated PR analytics to its clients who include Spotify, LG, ASUS, Vimeo and other top global brands. Prowly also has one of the highest ratings for digital PR vendors on G2 and Capterra.

We've put together a list of the best onpage SEO tools available

Access your files from anywhere with the best cloud storage services

Also check out our roundup of the best CRM software

Currently the company is cash flow break even at over $1m in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and its year over year ARR growth is in the triple digits with the majority of new revenue coming from the US and Western Europe.

Prowly acquisition

In a press release announcing the deal, chief strategy officer at SEMrush Eugene Levin explained that the company had been following Prowley's rise for the past several years before it finally decided to make an offer, saying:

“We had Prowly on our radar for several years, and once we saw that they could generate international traction, we decided to make an offer. The Prowly team has demonstrated strong execution thus far and we are excited to help them continue scaling globally. At a time when businesses are struggling to break through the noise and in-person meetings are rarely possible, digital PR platforms like Prowly bring more value than ever. Integrations with SEMrush can help Prowly users understand the SEO value of their PR activities. Further, we expect to add SEMrush content marketing tools to Prowly, offering users enhanced PR measurement capabilities and the ability to understand their overall brand health online.”

Once the acquisition is complete, Prowly will continue to operate as a stand-alone brand. However, it will also be tightly integrated into the SEMrush ecosystem.

Additionally, Prowly CEO Joanna Drabent and CPO Sebastian Przyborowski will continue in their current roles.