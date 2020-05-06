See inside the iPhone SE in this new teardown video

The iPhone SE (2020) might be cheap by iPhone standards, but it’s still expensive enough that you’re probably going to be in no hurry to open it up and see what’s inside.

Fortunately, someone else has done it for you, and captured the results on video, so you can see all the components of the iPhone SE (2020) – and see just how similar they are to the iPhone 8's – without voiding your warranty.

The video, from JerryRigEverything, can be seen below, and it shows that almost all of the internal components of the iPhone SE (2020) are interchangeable with the iPhone 8 – so it’s not just the outside that’s basically the same.

Those interchangeable components include the speakers, rear camera, and screen, though the battery – despite being the same size and capacity (1,821mAh) – isn’t interchangeable, as Apple has opted for a different connector.

The video also reveals that almost every screw inside the iPhone SE (2020) is a different size and shape, and that there are a lot of them, so it’s not as simple to take apart as some phones.

That said, the fact that most parts of it are interchangeable with the iPhone 8 could make it affordable to repair, with iPhone 8 screens for example currently going for just $25-$30 (around £20-£25 / AU$40-AU$45).

And while the battery isn’t interchangeable, battery replacements are possible, as unlike some manufacturers Apple hasn’t glued the juice pack permanently in place.

Those are the highlights, but there’s more to see in the video, including a detailed look at the iPhone SE’s Taptic Engine (which provides the vibrations when you tap on things). So give it a watch if you’re curious about what your new iPhone is like on the inside.

Via GSMArena