Securing organizations during mergers and acquisitions

The three challenges we heard from customers were their desire to obtain access to the right skilled resources for their specific use case instead of just getting whoever is available, the need for rapid e time to launch, and avoidance of settling for too narrow of a scope because the right skilled resources are not available to test their entire environment.

Unfortunately, many organizations attempting to engage traditional pen test providers have been faced with deciding between time to launch and quality of results. This could result in a significant skills-mismatch between testers and target. Organizations often won’t see the true impact of this scenario until weeks later, when the final report is delivered, and it’s too late to perform another. Another option we see companies using are scanners that can perform a quick high-level assessment by checking for common vulnerabilities (CVEs). This option has become particularly popular for speed, though also leaves customers with mounds of false positives they won’t have time to review. If organizations choose this route they should have a plan to quickly activate necessary resources to comb through results and deliver final recommendations.

Bugcrowd’s new solution dramatically differs from these options by providing immediate access to the right resources matched by skill and experience from a carefully curated group of several hundred thousands security professionals, not just availability. Additionally, Bugcrowd’s M&A Assessment can be launched in as little as 72 hours, and will instantly stream results to forecast outcomes prior to final report rendering so there are no surprises two to three weeks down the road. Finally, with Bugcrowd, organizations can take a fully-managed approach to ensure critical insights are validated, distilled, and prioritized for immediate action.