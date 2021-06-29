ScalaHosting and AWS to deliver new SPanel web hosting capabilities

a) Dedicated cloud environment - CPU, RAM & Disk resources are 100% dedicated to you. Your resources are yours and yours alone. Other users on the same server cannot degrade the performance of your websites and services.

b) Security - a VPS gives you much higher security because the whole server is dedicated to you and there is no risk that another website on the same server to be used to compromise your data. The fully managed service makes things really easy for the website owner as they don't need to worry about software updates, security, and daily routine server administration tasks. In comparison to the traditional hosting where no matter how well you isolate your account you’ll be still sharing the same OS kernel and software allowing a hacker to try local exploits to compromise other accounts or the whole server. Having local access to the OS makes hacking hundreds of times easier no matter how well a shared server is configured. With the cloud VPS such scenarios are simply not possible due to the dedicated environment.

c) Scalability - a cloud VPS may significantly scale up and down to serve hundreds of thousands of visitors and you only pay for the CPU/RAM resources that you really used for the period of time you needed them. Extra resources are always available and take less than a minute to add more.

d) Dedicated IP - Each VPS comes with a dedicated IP which is really important for both email deliverability and SEO as well. A compromised account may send spam or upload a phishing page with malicious code. As a result, the IP of the server is usually blacklisted in IP reputation platforms, and your emails start getting delivered to the Spam folder instead of Inbox. Losing only one customer because of that will cover the fee for a VPS for a couple of months. If you pay for SEO that will have even more dramatic results in the long run as Google also monitors IP reputation.