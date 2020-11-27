Save nearly £40 on ghd ceramic hair straighteners with this Black Friday deal

A great hair straightener is an essential piece of kit for your haircare arsenal, and this brilliant Black Friday deal on the ghd Max Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners proves that you don't have to break the bank in your quest for sleek locks.

Usually £149, Amazon has slashed the price of these fabulous straighteners to just £109.99, saving you just over £39. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best haircare deals in your region.)

Thanks to wide, ceramic plates, the ghd Max Styler straighteners are ideal for long, thick, or unruly hair, making it easier to tame your mane, whether you opt for pin-straight locks, beachy waves, or perfect curls.

Today's best ghd hair straightener deal

ghd Max Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners: £149 £109.99 at Amazon

If you have long, thick, or frizzy hair, these ghd straighteners are for you, with wide ceramic plates to effortlessly style your mane – and right now, they're £39 off in the Black Friday sales.View Deal

The ceramic plates are designed to distribute heat evenly at an optimum temperature of 185 degrees Celsius to minimize heat damage and hair breakage, and can heat up in just 30 seconds.

For added peace of mind, the straighteners go into an automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes of non-use.

Looking for more haircare deals this Black Friday? Here are a few of the best discounts we've spotted so far:

More Black Friday haircare deals

GHD Original Styler professional straighteners: £109 £80.99 at Amazon

Save £28 - The Original GHD straighteners are coming in at just £80 in Amazon's own Black Friday deals. You're getting a speedy 30 second heat up time here, and automatic sleep mode will safety turn the device off if unused for 30 minutes.

Remington Shine Therapy Pro hairdryer: £59.99 £34.99 at Argos

Save £25 - Argos has knocked £25 off this premium hairdryer for Black Friday. It comes with a diffuser head for gently drying curls, plus a concentrator for smooth styles, and has two speed and four temperature settings. A great choice for fine or delicate hair.

BaByliss Velvet Orchid hairdryer: £34.99 £17.49 at Argos

Save £17.50 - It's under £20 for Black Friday, but this hairdryer doesn't skimp on features, with ionic and ceramic tech to eliminate frizz as you style, two speeds, three temperature settings, a 2.2m cord. and removable filter for easy cleaning. A real Black Friday bargain.

BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity: £49.99 £39.99 at Argos

Save £10 - For anyone who finds curling wands a finger-burning nightmare, the BaByliss Curl Secret is a game-changer. Just place a section of hair into its barrel, wait a moment, and it will be curled to perfection with no pulling or excessive heat. At £40, it's a Black Friday bargain.

Not in the UK? We've rounded up the best Black Friday haircare deals in your region below: