Save $70 on a Shark ION robot vacuum cleaner in this early Prime Day deal

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is already offering a discount on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi-enabled cleaner, which is $70 off right now, down to $149.99. The manufacturer boasts up to two hours of cleaning time, and it features three brush types to fully clean all surfaces.

With the SharkClean app, too, you can plan your new robot friend's cleaning schedule, and switch it off if you want it to stop. Shark also boasts of the AV751's ability to navigate ledges and stairs. Check out our list of the best robot vacuums if you want more suggestions of models in similar or higher-end price brackets.

You can also use Alexa or Google Assistant with this robot vacuum cleaner – it may be worth considering if you've never bought one before and want to see what the upside is without breaking the bank.

Not in the US? Scroll down for robot vacuum deals where you are.

Here's the deal:

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Amazon deal

Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751: $219.99 $149.99 on Amazon

This Wi-Fi-enabled, app-controlled robot vacuum can clean for up to 120 minutes. That's a big $70 saving. Shark says its three-brush system means it can handle debris on all surfaces – plus it can apparently navigate furniture in your home. View Deal

We're likely to see more robot vacuum deals break out over the course of Amazon Prime Day, so stay tuned to TechRadar for more deals on those and many other smart appliances.