Save hundreds on this HP Laptop-17z, the cheapest 17-inch touchscreen laptop ever

Touchscreens are probably better suited to large laptops than small ones when it comes to collaborative working, so we went in search of the best available option.

The HP Laptop-17Z is the most affordable 17-inch touchscreen laptop on the market right now, available at the time of writing for only $349.99 (roughly £265).

Aimed primarily at SMBs (hence the rather subdued design), the laptop comes with an AMD Athlon Gold 3150U dual-core processor with AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 17.3-inch SVA backlit touchscreen display with a resolution of 1600 x 900 pixels.

Save $210 - This 17-inch touchscreen laptop from HP is great value for money, with an AMD Athlon Silver 3150U, 8GB RAM and 2TB SSD. While the device is aimed primarily at businesses, its specs mean it can also hold its own in a gaming context, for those that might be looking to wind down after a tough day.View Deal

It also features a 2TB SATA hard disk drive, 41Whr battery, dedicated numeric keypad, DVD writer (remember these?), an HP TrueVision HD camera with digital microphone and 802.11ac Wi-Fi with a free $10 color upgrade to Snow White.

Despite its business focus, the laptop can also be used for gaming at HD+ resolutions for much longer periods; HP claims the device can last for up to eight hours.

Other features include a Gigabit Ethernet LAN, card reader, three USB ports and an HDMI connector. For an additional $79, you can also upgrade to a 3-year warranty that includes accidental damage, which will also net you a full rebate if it can't be repaired.

