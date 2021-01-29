SARS to impose VAT on OnlyFans content creators

The South African Revenue Service has confirmed that is will be imposing VAT on Only Fans content creators.

The app has grown in popularity in the last year and allows users to subscribe to creators sharing adult content like nude images and videos.

SARS will be taxing South African creators 15% of their earnings, which is accumulated in dollars on the app.

OnlyFans was started in 2016 and while intended as a site for sex workers, it has been used as a medium for others like artists who want platform subscribers can opt-in to pay them directly for.

SARS has already begun collecting this tax, but would not disclose when it began doing so or how much it had collected when questioned by media house IOL.

Much like gig economy platforms like Uber, OnlyFans has been a resource for those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Despite the varied success found for some on the website, it has provided an opportunity for work during a difficult time.

It also created an independent hub for amateur porn creators and sex workers that is completely controlled by the person who makes it.