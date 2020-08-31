Santana reaches top of Netflix worldwide

Santana, a South African production, premiered on Netflix and quickly shot up to the top of the worldwide charts.

Written, directed and produced by South African Chris Roland and Angolan Maradona Dias Dos Santos, the film reflects both countries, from the script through to the production.

With a cast of South African and Angolan actors, some big local names feature including David O’ Hara (Harry Potter, The Departed, Wanted), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Pirates of the Caribbean, Black Sails, Hotel Rwanda), Rapulana Seiphemo (Generations, White Wedding), Neide Vieira and Nompilo Gwala, as well as Angolan actors Paulo Americano and Raul Rosario.

The action film follows law enforcement brothers Dias and Matias as they chase down Ferreira, one of Africa’s most notorious drug lords. As they get closer to Ferreira, the brothers discover he is the same man that murdered their parents 35 years ago. But Ferreira has fled from Angola to South Africa, and to get to him Dias and Matias must break the laws they were sworn to protect.

Roland posted about the films success on Facebook. "Really did not see this coming. SANTANA just moved into #1 worldwide on Netflix today. Wow, so very grateful - thanks to everyone who is supporting the film" he said in a post.

Posted by chris.roland.profile on

It's not easy to make a success of your film on Netflix, as it jostles for the title among thousands of other classic, Netflix originals and blockbusters. However, unique stories, especially from different parts of the world, have found a bigger audience through the streaming platform.

Watch the trailer here: