Samsung's next-gen Odyssey G9 might just be the best HDR monitor yet

Samsung’s next-generation Odyssey G9 gaming monitor could be the first to boast VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certification, according to a recent leak.

Samsung first introduced the Odyssey G9 in June 2020, and recently confirmed that it’s gearing up to release a new model for 2021 that will arrive equipped a Quantum Mini LED display - similar to the tech expected to feature on the Apple's next-gen iPad Pro.

While Samsung didn’t tell us much else about its next-generation curved gaming monitor, a listing on Chinese website Taobao reveals that it could be the first to boast VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certification - which would make it the brightest monitor on the market.

We've rounded up the best gaming monitors of 2021 so far

These are the best budget gaming PCs of 2021

These are our top picks for the best gaming desks

Although the VESA certification has yet to be officially confirmed, it’s expected that this would increase the display’s brightness to an eye-popping 2,000 nits - double the 1,000 nits of brightness offered by the 2020 model. This could mean that viewing HDR content could be greatly improved on the rumored 2021 model.

This technology will also increase the display’s contrast ratio to 4000:1, according to the listing, and the 2021 Odyssey G9 will also feature MiniLED backlighting with 2048 local dimming zones.

Beyond the upgraded screen technology, the listing suggests that the rest of the monitor’s specs will remain unchanged. The Samsung Odyssey G9 will feature the same 49-inch VA panel with 5120×1440 resolution, 1000R curvature same 240Hz refresh rate as the last-gen model, and will allegedly retain the same 10-bit color depth and 95% DCI-P3 color coverage.

It will also support both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync Pro, according to the Taobao listing.

The website is listing the Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 gaming monitor with a shipping date of June and a price of 29,999 RMB (around $4,580). However, it’s very likely this is just as placeholder as the 2020 model costs $1,479.99.

Via: KitGuru