Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Trio does what Apple AirPower couldn’t

Samsung has announced a whole bunch of new products recently, as alongside the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and following the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it has unveiled both an affordable tablet and a wireless charger that can juice up three gadgets at once.

Dubbed the Wireless Charger Trio, this charger can power up phones, tablets, smartwatches, and more. And you shouldn't be limited just to Samsung devices - as Samsung uses the Qi wireless standard for its tech, this should be able to charge things from other companies too.

While it’s not the first wireless charger that works with three devices at once, it is among the first few, and notably it’s achieving something that Apple failed at, as the company once announced a similar-sounding AirPower charger only to later cancel it, having run into technical difficulties.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s press release doesn’t include a release date or price, but according to SamMobile the Wireless Charger Trio will retail for €99 (roughly $115 / £90 / AU$160).

Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which has a 10.4-inch screen with an 80% screen-to-body ratio. The slate additionally has a symmetrical bezel, a metal finish, four Dolby Atmos speakers, and a battery that Samsung claims is long-lasting.

Samsung hasn’t said much else about the Galaxy Tab A7, but since it’s been announced we’d expect it will go on sale soon, and it will probably have a fairly affordable price. Certainly, being an A-series model it should cost less than the flagship Galaxy Tab S7, so perhaps it will be a rival for the iPad 10.2.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review

IFA 2020 is Europe's biggest tech show (although much smaller this year due to global restrictions), and TechRadar will bring you all the breaking news and first impressions of new TVs, wearables and other devices as they're announced.

Via CNET