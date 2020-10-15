Samsung's 98-inch 8K display gets a $40,000 price cut - and comes with a free RTX 3080 PC

98-inch Samsung Q900R - $59,997.99 at Dell

(roughly £46,000)

The Samsung Q900R is probably the most expensive display inch for inch right now, but with a 98-inch diagonal and the ability to display 8K content, it can do much more than just pretty pictures.View Deal

Even the super-rich love a bargain, but the numbers – in terms of both the price and specs – with this massive 8K Samsung display are enough to make the mind boggle.

In the world of TVs, the higher the numbers, the higher the price. Naturally, then, the Samsung Q900R (QN98Q900RBFXZA), with its 98-inch screen size and 8K resolution, was always going to have a hefty price tag.

However, $100,000 (close to £77,000) is enough to make even the millionaires of this world blush.

Thankfully, the 98-inch Q900R has seen its price slashed by $40,000, bringing it down to a (comparatively) more palatable $59,997.99 at Dell (circa £46,000).

You also get up to $2000 back in rewards, which you could spend on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 - a gaming PC that comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 card, 128GB SSD and a 6-core Ryzen 5 3500.

Is it worth all that money? Well, in our opinion no TV is worth $100,000, but its quality is absolutely undeniable. In our full Samsung Q900R review, we said:

"It’s easy to be cynical about Samsung's 8K TV. With precious little native 8K content currently available or due any time soon (outside of Japan, anyway), surely an 8K TV can’t be worth buying now, right?"

"Wrong, actually. For while the 85Q900R is indeed at its barnstorming best with native 8K images, it also sets new standards with the lower-resolution images we’re already watching."

So, start saving those pennies...

Bear in mind