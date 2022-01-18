Samsung's new Exynos 2200 chipset is official, and it's likely made for Galaxy S22

Having missed an earlier deadline, Samsung has now gone official with its 2022 flagship chipset called the Exynos 2200. The new mobile chip is built on the latest 4nm process, and it's focused on gaming through PC-grade graphics integration with a new AMD GPU.

Samsung says the Exynos 2200 chipset is designed with a powerful AMD RNDA 2 architecture-based Samsung Xclipse GPU.

Along with the latest Arm-based CPU cores and an upgraded NPU, Samsung says the flagship chipset will give users "the ultimate mobile gaming experience and enhanced photography".

That new AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture will allow for features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing on a smartphone for the first time.

Rumors suggest the Exynos 2200 will be inside a variety of Samsung Galaxy S22 models, while others will feature its biggest competition - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Which one will you get? It will likely depend on where you live.

Exynos 2200 - for gaming and game developers?

The Exynos 2200 chipset comes with a tri-cluster octa-core CPU comprising a single Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. The company is yet to reveal the frequencies at which these CPU clusters run.

The exciting bit is the AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 920 GPU that's being positioned between smartphones and gaming consoles. Samsung company claims it could drive 4K displays at 120Hz and QHD+ displays at 144Hz.

What does this really mean? It suggests we'll see some fantastic gaming performance on Samsung's next run of smartphones.

That's not all. It also features hardware-based ray tracing and variable-rate shading, which offers game developers a means to reduce shading rates in certain areas of the frames where changes are fewer.

This leads to reduced power usage, which is also achieved through the advanced multi-IP governor on the chipset.

The company says the chipset supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage and that it offers faster game loading, smoother frame rates, and swift multitasking.

In addition, the dual-core NPU within could mean that both the artificial intelligence and photography features will work much faster and more reliably compared to devices with the Exynos 2100.

However, when it comes to the ISP (Image Signal Processor), nothing much has changed in the Exynos 2200.

It supports 200MP camera sensors and can capture 108MP images at 30fps with 64MP and 32MP simultaneous image capture.

On the video front, the new chipset can ensure your phone will record in 4K with 120fps and 8K with 30fps at HDR10+ resolution. The chipset can also play 8K 60fps videos and 4K videos at 240fps.

For connectivity, the new chipset has an integrated 5G modem with support for mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. Samsung claims download speed of up to 10Gbps E-UTRAN New Radio mode with both 4G and 5G networks.

On the mmWave networks, it gets 7.35 Gbps download speed and 5.1 Gbps on the sub-6GHz networks. On LTE networks with 8CA, download speeds can reach up to 3Gbps, and upload speeds top at 422Mbps, the statement says.

Samsung notes that the Exynos 2200 is already in mass production, another indicator that it's soon coming to a Galaxy phone near you.