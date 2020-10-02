Samsung S20 Fan Edition South Africa: pricing, availability

Samsung recently release the Fan Edition of its Galaxy S20. The big draw for this premium flagship is the inclusion of features that Galaxy fans specifically told Samsung they wanted.

The company took select features from the S20 series such as the super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all day battery, expandable storage and packaged it in a streamlined premium design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE.

This special edition phone is now available in South Africa.

Specs

The phone is water and dust resistant, meaning you can throw pretty much all of life's spills at it and it will survive. It's 4,500mAH battery, powerful AP performance and super-fast charging ensures you won't be stuck with a phone that has died either.

Perfect for streamers and gamers, it has a 6.5-inch nfinity-O Super AMOLED screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Photographers aren't left out either. The S20 FE comes with a 32MP selfie camera, pro-grade standard camera with Night Mode and 30x space zoom. In-phone editing is also possible, meaning you can make the perfect picture within minutes.

Price and availability

Pre-orders for the phone opened for South Africa on October 1. You can find the phone through the Samsung store, with online retailers and in-store.

The phone is selling at R17,999, putting it at the expected price for a premium flagship phone.