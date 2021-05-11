Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera leak includes details of an under-display lens

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks continue to drip in, with the latest one giving us a better idea of the camera setup that the incoming foldable is going to have – and that setup apparently includes an under-display selfie camera.

This information comes courtesy of tipster @FrontTron on Twitter, following up on previous predictions made last month. It doesn't look as though the camera upgrade is going to be a huge one from the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but there are some interesting details to be found here.

First of all the cover selfie camera – the one that points at you when the phone is folded and you're viewing the outer screen – is said to be a 10MP Sony 1.22um IMX 374 sensor, sat inside a punch-hole cut-out on the display. That's the same selfie camera as the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Around the back of the handset we've got what's described as a triple-lens 12MP+12MP+12MP camera array, which again would seem to match the setup from last year's Fold – although we haven't been given any details on the sensors used here.

A Samsung first

It's the foldable camera where there seems to be a change: that's the selfie camera looking back at you when the screen is unfolded. According to the @FrontTron tweet, this will be a 16MP UPC (under-panel camera).

The sensor is listed as a Sony 1.00um IMX x71 component, which we haven't heard about before. If the leak is accurate, it means the Z Fold 3 won't have a punch-hole interrupting the main display like the Z Fold 2 does.

This would be the first Samsung smartphone to come with an under-display camera: we know that Samsung has been working on the technology, but it hasn't yet seen fit to share its efforts with the wider world. Previous rumors had suggested that a foldable phone would be the first Samsung handset to get a selfie camera embedded in the screen.

Phones with under-display selfie cameras are already on the market, although at the moment their performance leaves quite a lot to be desired. We'll have to wait and see whether the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can change that – the handset is being tipped to break cover sometime in August.

Via SamMobile