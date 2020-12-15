Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and three other Samsung foldables could land in 2021

We’ve been hearing for a while that Samsung will be putting more focus on foldable phones in 2021, but it now sounds like the company might be going all out, as a report states that four Samsung foldables will be announced.

According to ETNews, Samsung is working on two Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 models. It doesn’t say how the two will differ, but does say that they’ll both support 5G. Elsewhere we've heard that there might be a Galaxy Z Fold Lite, so that could be one of the two models.

On top of that, the company is also apparently working on two Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 models, both of which will also supposedly support 5G, but one is said to be higher-end than the other.

Months away

All four of these phones will apparently land in the second half of 2021, so it could be a busy period for foldables.

The report gets a bit more specific and says that the company will begin manufacturing the phones in August – so perhaps they’ll hit stores in September or October. But from the wording it’s not clear whether that August time frame is for all four or just the Galaxy Z Flip 2 models.

In any case, that’s around the time we’d expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 21, so this is more evidence that Samsung is looking to discontinue the Note range, since that would be a lot of premium phones to launch in such a small space of time.

This latest report for its part says that the Galaxy Note range will be discontinued “eventually”, which suggests there might still be a model next year at least – or maybe the report’s sources just don’t know.

Finally, the report says that a Samsung rollable smartphone, which in some corners had been rumored for a 2021 release, will instead land in 2022 or later.

As ever we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but it’s sounding like 2021 could be the year that foldable phones really start to take off if Samsung has any say in the matter.