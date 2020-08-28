Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price has leaked – and there's some good news

There's no question, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price is going to be expensive, but it'll be marginally cheaper than the original Galaxy Fold, at least in one region.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 UK price will be a hefty £1,799, according to the official Samsung website in a leak first spotted by notable leaker Max Weinbach.

That's £100 'cheaper' than the first Galaxy Fold, as noted by our own Deputy Editor, John McCann, in a funny, sobering retweet comment. The first-gen Fold cost £1,899 when it launched late last year.

Good news: Second generation Fold is £100 cheaper than the first gen model. Not so good news: it's still £1,800 https://t.co/sI9ffDwjDxAugust 27, 2020

You can already pre-order the Fold 2 on that page, even though Samsung's second-gen foldable was supposed to be revealed in full next week, Tuesday, September 1. That's when we'll be hearing about the official US price and release date.

The UK pre-order page confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date, too: Friday, September 18, with a shipping date of September 17. It'll come with 256GB and be available in two colors: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

What's the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 price be elsewhere?

This doesn't guarantee that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be cheaper than the original Fold everywhere else. In the US, the first version cost $1,980, and in Australia, AU$2,900. But this leak does give us a ballpark figure – it's going to be pricey everywhere.

The good news is that we don't expect the Fold 2 to be a direction conversion from the new £1,799 price, like some follow-up tweets have posed. That would make it $2,375 in the US, but we often see UK prices for tech simply mirror US prices.

Another bit of good news: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 seems to be a much better value. When it was teased at the Note 20 launch event, we saw a glimpse of an outer display that's much bigger than the original (our biggest complaint) and specs that match the Note 20 Ultra (except the camera has a 2x optical zoom, not 5x optical).

We'll still carry all of the coverage of the Z Fold 2 on Tuesday, September 1, complete with a live blog and how to watch the live stream guide. Stay tuned for the big event, which Samsung is called Galaxy Unpacked Part 2.