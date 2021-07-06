Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could be among devices announced on August 11

August 11 looks to be a big day for Samsung, as rumors suggest it's when we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and potentially other devices. But yet another phone is now rumored to be in the mix, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite.

That’s according to The Korea Herald, citing industry sources, and if true it could help make foldable phones a lot more affordable. The Galaxy Z Flip range is already cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold range, and a Lite model would be cheaper still, though an exact price hasn’t been put forward here.

It’s worth noting however that this claim should be taken with a serious helping of salt, as while there have been occasional rumors of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite, it’s not something we’ve heard much about, and recently Ross Young (a leaker with a good track record) claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite had been canceled due to the ongoing chipset shortage.

Lower prices are likely

Still, even if we don’t get a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 itself could be cheaper than its predecessor. Several leaks have pointed in this direction, including a recent one from leaker @FrontTron, who claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will cost $1,249 (around £900 / AU$1,650) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For reference, the original Galaxy Z Flip sold for $1,380 / £1,300 / AU$1,800, so this would be a significant reduction if true.

We should find out soon, because all signs point to Samsung announcing its upcoming devices in August – originally we thought August 3, but both The Korea Times and another recent report now point to August 11.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is already rumored for a 2022 launch

Via Phone Arena