Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets shown off in full in new image leaks

We're expecting Samsung to reveal a brand new smartwatch very soon, and a new batch of image leaks show it off in its entirety – say hello to the Galaxy Watch 4, which confusingly has been referred to as the Galaxy Watch Active 4 up until this point.

Before we get into the naming change, we can point you to the pictures, which have leaked out courtesy of 91mobiles. They show a sleek, stylish wearable in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with what looks like four case color options: black, silver, dark green and rose gold.

Some of the key specs of the smartwatch are shown in the pictures too. We can apparently look forward to 5ATM water resistance (so safe to a depth of about 50 meters or 164 feet), as well as MIL-STD 810G military standard durability, GPS, and a Gorilla Glass DX+ screen.

The smartwatch takes most of its design cues from the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and can really be thought of as the Galaxy Watch Active 4 – though the rumor is that Samsung will just call it the Galaxy Watch Active 4 when it launches, very possibly on June 28.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles)

Samsung's watch naming strategy hasn't been the easiest to follow along with, but it looks as though this is the Galaxy Watch Active 4 now renamed as the Galaxy Watch 4 (there was no Galaxy Watch Active 3). One tipster who shared renders of the wearable last week has also acknowledged the name change.

It fits with what we heard from another well-respected leaker yesterday: that there will be no Galaxy Watch Active 4 this year. That was a puzzling prediction considering the number of rumors we've heard about it, but it now seems that the wearable is going to launch, only with a different name.

So where does that leave the watch we thought was called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the more sophisticated and advanced follow-up to the Galaxy Watch 3? According to one well-connected source, that smartwatch is going to appear later, with a different name attached.

Hopefully all will become clear very soon. We do know that the Galaxy Watch 4 will run a newly upgraded version of Wear OS developed by Google and Samsung, and Samsung has promised to show off the software (and maybe the hardware) this coming Monday.