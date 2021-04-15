Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite leaked render shows upcoming iPad rival in full

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite to be announced soon - leaks suggest it's a mid-range version of the Galaxy Tab S7, and a successor to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Mention of the S6 device is especially pertinent, because we've just seen some leaked renders of the Tab S7 Lite, and it bears a lot in common with last year's model.

These images come from leaker Evan Blass, who has a great track record with leaks. Apparently they're promotional images of the tablet, from Samsung itself, but there's some information about the slate's internals too.

According to Blass, the tablet will have the mid-range Snapdragon 750G chipset, which we also saw in the TCL 20 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. It's a fairly good processor for medium-price devices, though isn't nearly as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S7's chipset.

Samsung's non-premium tablets have traditionally been pretty weak in terms of processing power, and for the S7 Lite to rival the entry-level iPad, it needs a power boost.

Looking at the pictures

Here's your best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite (5G): https://t.co/8RwRKwBiJT pic.twitter.com/dxT36ExgS4April 15, 2021 See more

The pictures of the front of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite show a slate with pretty thick bezels, and a re-positioned camera that's now on a long edge of the screen.

The render of the back shows another change from the Tab S6 Lite, in that there are two rear cameras instead of just one. We don't know what this secondary snapper is, but odds are it's a depth sensor or ultra-wide camera.

So the design is a little less premium than the Galaxy Tab S7, but that's to be expected given this tablet's position in the family. And given its design and internals, the S7 Lite could be a lot more powerful than the weak S6 Lite, which is a good thing in our books.

We don't know when the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is to be announced - there's a Samsung event on April 28 but this might not be for tablets - but stay tuned for all the latest news and rumors.