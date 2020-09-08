Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+: Pricing, availability

Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ have arrived in South Africa.

The tablet that's meant to finally answer the question around what exactly a tablet is even for, the S7 series combines the power of a laptop with the portability of a smartphone.

This is how the company describes their new tablet and is an ambitious statement, especially since tablets have struggled to find their place in this middle ground.

Specs

Offered in three colours, Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, the tablets are the most advanced brought out by the company.

The S7 has an 11-inch 2,560 x 1,600 LCD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, an impressive 8,000mAh battery and 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera system with 8MP front camera.

The S7+ carries much of the same features as the S7, only with a bit more space and power. It has a slightly bigger, better screen at 12.4-inches and 2,800 x 1,752 Super AMOLED display. It also has a bigger 10,090mAh battery.

Both also come with the new S Pen - Samsung says has its lowest latency ever, which is something you only get with Android tablets for easier design, writing and drawing.

Pricing

You can buy the tablets from Samsung's online store directly.

There are only one option for each kind of tablet in the country, with no mention yet of whether more will arrive.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes in LTE and costs R19,998.99. The Galaxy Tab S7 has WiFi and costs R22,999.

This pricing puts them in range with their closest Apple iPad competitors.