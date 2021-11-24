Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera could disappoint – but S23 Ultra’s probably won’t

We’ve heard a number of times that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have more or less the same camera specs as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and now we’re hearing that yet again – but with additional details this time.

According to @UniverseIce (a leaker with a solid track record), the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have an improved version of the 108MP main sensor we saw in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and exactly the same 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Where things could change a bit (beyond the unnamed improvements in the main sensor) is with the zoom lenses, as these will apparently both use new sensors – but they don’t sound too different to the old ones.

S22 Ultra camera108MP+12MP+12MP+12MP, wrong108MP+10MP+10MP+12MP, correct108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 "0.8 um F1.8 FOV 8512MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2 FOV 12010MP 10X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F4.9 FOV 1110MP 3X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36 pic.twitter.com/RsS9fPK0hCNovember 24, 2021 See more

Apparently the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 10MP 1/3.52" Sony sensor with an f/4.9 aperture, offering 10x optical zoom, along with another sensor that sounds similar, except with an f/2.4 aperture and offering 3x optical zoom.

The megapixel counts and apertures here are the same as on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but the pixel and sensor sizes slightly differ, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s zoom lenses having 1/3.24" sensors and 1.22µm pixels.

So presumably these changes will lead to some improvements, but it doesn’t sound like there will be any drastic differences if this leak is right. However, we could see much bigger upgrades on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as the same source claims that Samsung will equip a phone with a 200MP sensor in 2023.

200MP camera will be adopted by Moto first, then by Xiaomi in the second half of next year, and by 2023, Samsung will adopt 200MP.November 24, 2021 See more

Analysis: Motorola and Xiaomi could be the camera kings in 2022

Samsung isn’t the only big-name brand that might be sticking similar snappers on its 2022 flagships, as the OnePlus 10 Pro is also rumored to have similar cameras to the OnePlus 9 Pro, so 2022 might not be a year of big camera improvements.

That said, @UniverseIce claims that Motorola will launch a phone with a 200MP camera in the first half of the year, followed by Xiaomi in the second half, so while megapixels aren’t everything, these could be the brands to watch in 2022.

Apple could also bring some upgrades for the iPhone 14 range – though nothing like a 200MP snapper. Instead, sources suggest that the main sensor on the Pro models might get bumped up from 12MP to 48MP.

2023 could be a much bigger year for smartphone cameras though if Samsung really does move to 200MP, as it’s also rumored that Apple might finally equip an iPhone with a periscope snapper, allowing for long-distance optical zoom.

Via PhoneArena