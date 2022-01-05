Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with Super Clear Lens - here's what that means

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is leaking left, right and center right now, and the latest leak suggests the phone will come with a new feature called a Super Clear Lens on the rear camera.

This is according to YouTuber XEETECHCARE, who provided a datasheet for the upcoming phone that has also been nodded to by leaker Ice Universe as an accurate leak.

Much of what the infographic shares has been seen in previous leaks, but a new tidbit is the terminology of a Super Clear Lens on the phone's main camera.

The graphic doesn't go into much detail, but it suggests this is a feature where Samsung has included Gorilla Glass technology on the camera to reduce reflection and glare in your shots.

Exactly how this will work in practice is currently unclear, and it seems from this leak that it'll just be specifically for the phone's main camera. This won't be accessible on the telephoto or ultra-wide cameras.

The rest of the specs here are similar to what we've heard before, with the phone apparently featuring a 108MP f/1.8 main camera, two 10MP telephoto cameras and an ultra-wide 12MP f/2.2 shooter. It also says there will be a 40MP camera on the front of the phone.

Other elements mentioned by the infographic include the choice of either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, plus storage choices of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. It also says the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a 5,000mAh battery.

It says the phone will weigh 228g, feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ display (that's 3080 x 1440) as well as including an embedded S Pen, and come in four colors. Those shades are listed as Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy, as seen in previous leaks.

The processor listed for this handset is the Exynos 2200, which likely means this is a spec list for the European and Asian models rather than the one set to be available in the US. We currently expect those in the US to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in their phones.

Analysis: Will Samsung make this a unique selling point?

This infographic is fan-made with leaked information, so it's unlikely that it'll be included in a similar way on Samsung's final marketing material. That said, it wouldn't surprise us if Samsung made this new Super Clear Lens a big part of the Galaxy S22 Ultra's marketing push.

The brand has done similar before with the Galaxy S21 marketing focusing on the S21 Ultra's telephoto camera. It may do similar on this run of new handsets, but this time with Super Clear Lens.

Glare and reflections aren't a huge nuisance in mobile photography, though, so it's unlikely to be a reason why you'll upgrade to this phone if you already own a relatively modern handset.

It would be a nice to have feature, but it's far from a reason to immediately upgrade.

However, smartphone cameras are nearing a point where improvements are minor as they're already fantastic. This is likely another way of Samsung making smaller improvements with each iteration rather than an attempt to change the game entirely.

