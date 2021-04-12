Samsung Galaxy S22 may get this iPhone camera feature

The Samsung Galaxy S22 could get a feature the iPhone 12 already has if this new leak is to be believed. The upcoming 2022 Samsung flagship smartphone could be equipped with sensor-shift image stabilization to help your pictures look better than ever before.

Sensor-shift is an image stabilization technology used in some cameras. It allows the image sensor to move (or shift) slightly, counteracting small vibrations and shakiness and making images look clearer. Galaxy smartphones, such as the most recent Galaxy A52, have previously come with lens stabilization, and sensor-shift is like an upgraded version of that.

The report comes from Galaxy Club , who says that it received information suggesting that Samsung was testing phones that use sensor-shift with plans to include the tech in new phones.

This latest information could be the first impact of the rumored Samsung and Olympus partnership , though until more details are confirmed we can’t know for sure. For now, we’ll have to wait, but if this leak is real Samsung’s next handset could be getting a major camera upgrade.

What else could we see on the Samsung Galaxy S22?

Very little is known about the Samsung Galaxy S22 right now, not even the release date, so we can’t go into too much detail. However, there are a few pieces already out there in the wild, and more are likely to come.

For one we could see even more camera improvements if Samsung and Olympus have partnered up - following in the footsteps of the OnePlus and HasselBlad partnership. The Galaxy S22 may also get a new Exynos chipset, with rumors that the Exynos 9855 is already in development.

Well be sure to keep you up to date on all the latest news and leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22, so keep checking back as the year goes on.