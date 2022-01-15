Samsung Galaxy S22 colors: every rumored shade including S22 Plus and S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range is probably almost here, with rumors suggesting the phones will be unveiled in February. But even without those rumors it would be clear that they’re coming soon, as almost every detail about the phones has now been leaked, including the colors they’re likely to come in.

From what we’ve heard so far, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus may arrive in the same four colors as each other, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will land in a slightly different selection of shades (but four again). That said, one source points to more variation in the available shades.

None of that is confirmed just yet, and we haven’t even seen unofficial imagery of all the colors, so exactly what shade some of them will be is still unclear, but you’ll find everything we’ve seen and heard so far below, and we’ll add to this article as soon as we learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22 Plus colors

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus could be available in the same selection of colors as each other if leaks are to be believed, which would be a change from the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, where the available colors for each of these phones differed.

White

(Image credit: Yogesh Brar)

Multiple sources have claimed that both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus will come in a white shade, possibly called Phantom White, and we’ve even seen a leaked photo of the two handsets in this shade – along with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is also rumored to come in white.

You can see this image above. Note that the camera blocks on the S22 and S22 Plus are silver here, so there’s a bit of contrast there. The Galaxy S22 Plus also seems to have a slight greenish tinge to it, but that’s presumably just from the lighting.

The two phones also appear to have a glossy finish, though not all sources agree that the finished handsets will – so they could be matte instead.

Black

(Image credit: Yogesh Brar)

The same selection of sources also point to black (possibly called Phantom Black) as being one of the shades offered by the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, and we’ve seen a leaked image of these phones (along with the Galaxy S22 Ultra) in this shade too.

Once again, it’s a glossy finish, and the camera block is also black, though more of a matte black. This is a smart shade that’s sure to prove popular.

Rose gold / pink gold

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

We’ve also heard from a similar selection of sources that the two cheaper phones will come in a rose gold or pink gold shade, but there’s some disagreement as to which of those it will be.

For what it’s worth though, LetsGoDigital is the most recent source to have chimed in on this, and they’ve claimed it’s a pink gold, and even created the image above to show how this might look. This is quite a delicate, classy finish that’s sure to find an audience.

Green

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Many of the above sources have also suggested that we’ll see the Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in green, and one source has even shared images of the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 in that shade.

If these images are right then this is a fairly dark, matte green, and one of the more unusual shades that you might be able to buy these phones in. This is also one of the few shades that there wasn’t something similar to in the Samsung Galaxy S21 range.

Blue, beige, grey and purple

We’re not dedicating as much time and space to these four colors, as so far only one source has pointed to them, and we don’t have any imagery.

According to GalaxyClub, both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus will come in blue, beige and grey shades, as well as the ones rumored above, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus additionally coming in a purple color.

However it notes that some of the shades might only land in certain regions, or could be exclusive to Samsung’s store. Given that only one source has mentioned them, we’d say all of these shades are less likely than the ones above.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra colors

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored so far to come in three of the same colors as the rest of the range (though the exact shades might differ), along with one different and potentially exciting color.

Black

Like the rest of the range, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is widely rumored to land in black, and you can see how that might look in a picture further up in this article.

If it’s the shade shown there then it will be a matte black and possibly slightly pale, verging on grey – though some of that might be the lighting. Either way, this is a classy, classic shade, so it’s no surprise it’s likely to be offered.

White

White is another super common smartphone shade, and it looks like it’s going to be super common in the Samsung Galaxy S22 range as well, as all three models are widely rumored to be landing in this color.

As with black, you can see how this might look on the Galaxy S22 Ultra further up in this article – it’s a fairly standard, matte white. Pretty much exactly what you’d probably expect, and sure to sell well.

Dark red / burgundy

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Now we come on to a more interesting color, as multiple sources have said the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come in a dark red shade, with a more recent leak suggesting it might be a burgundy.

That latter source has also shared pictures of how that shade might look, as you can see above. It’s perhaps slightly paler and closer to brown than you might expect from a burgundy shade, but it’s definitely red and dark.

Green

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Finally, we come to green, which is another shade that’s rumored to be included for all three Galaxy S22 models.

We’ve seen renders of this from both 91Mobiles and LetsGoDigital, as you can see above, and in both cases it looks to be a dark, matte shade. Along with the red this could make for an interesting color choice, but probably won’t sell as well as the black or white models.