Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might not be as giant as the Galaxy S20 Ultra

We've been getting pretty mixed messages about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones, because some leaks point towards the upcoming line of Samsung handsets being very minimal upgrades on the Galaxy S20 devices.

A new leak regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra backs that statement up, and in fact suggests the phone will actually be smaller than its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This information comes from regular leaker Ishan Agarwal, courtesy of 91mobiles.

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch display, which is just a touch smaller than the S20 Ultra's 6.9 inches. The rest of the leaked screen specs sound the same - an AMOLED display with a punch-hole cut-out.

Perhaps Samsung plans to cut the cost of the S21 Ultra in comparison to the S20 Ultra, which was a pricey device. The S20 Ultra's body wasn't exactly one-hand-friendly either, so perhaps the company decided there wasn't much of a demand for quite such a large phone.

This is just a leak though, and one that's here months before the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be unveiled, so take it with a pinch of salt for now.

Other Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked specs

The leak mentions some other specs for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra too.

Apparently, it will have a 5,000mAh battery - that's the same as the S20 Ultra, though battery life may be better due to the smaller display and the optimization improvements that Android 11 brings.

The S21 Ultra's camera is mentioned in passing - it's said there will be four rear cameras with the main one having a resolution of 108MP, and the selfie snapper will apparently be 40MP. If that sounds familiar it's because the Galaxy S20 Ultra was the same in those regards, with the three other rear snappers being 12MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto, and depth-sensing units.

So, from what this leak tells us, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra isn't set to change much from its predecessor, something earlier renders also suggested, though there's a lot we haven't heard yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to debut in January or February 2021, but leaks are coming thick and fast already, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest news.