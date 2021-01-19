Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones available for pre-order in SA

South Africans can now pre-order the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21series smartphones.

The range consists of the Galaxy S21, S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The devices are effortlessly chic and will each offer 5G connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and a triple rear-camera array that's mostly an iterative improvement over that featured on the Galaxy S20. There is an internal storage option of either 128GB or 256GB.

The S21 is equipped with the same 4,000mAh capacity battery as the S20, which is perfect who are on the go, working long days.

The devices will not be coming with wall chargers or headphones.

Samsung is offering a sweet pre-order deal if you order directly from them. Pre-order any one of the Galaxy S21 Series 5G and they’ll give you R1,000 Samsung Online Store Voucher to kit it out plus the pre-order gift valued up to R5,999.

Pricing and availability

The devices will ship from January 29. The Galaxy S21 costs R17,999. The Galaxy S21+ will cost R21,499 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra costs R27,999.

Where to pre-order