Samsung Galaxy S21 series available for preorder on Telkom

The new Samsung S21 range of smartphones is available to preorder for new and existing Telkom Mobile or Telkom Business customers.

The mobile network operator will have the full complement of devices on offer including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Preorder sales start on January 14 and the device be available in stores from February 5.

The Galaxy S21 comes equipped with a professional-grade camera and the most advanced processor ever seen in a Galaxy device.

For more information about Samsung's latest flagship device read our full review of the Ultra edition.

Packages

The S Series will be available on Telkom's FreeMe 1.5GB, 3GB, 6GB, 11.5GB, 28GB and Unlimited packages for both prepaid and post-paid customers.

For full pricing and availability details, please visit their website.

