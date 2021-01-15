Samsung Galaxy S21 range to drop in South Africa at the end of January

Samsung unveiled its new range of Galaxy S21 smartphones. The much-anticipated launch had many interested in how Samsung was going to improve on the S20.

The phone is expected to be available in South Africa from January, 29 which means there isn't a long wait for those who are itching to get their hands on one.

While the phone is stocked with new hardware and software, it will be missing one key feature. Much like Apple, Samsung will be shipping the new phones without a charger or headphones. This is very much in line with the new trend among smartphone manufacturers trying to cut down on costs and environmental impact.

Quick spec overview



The Galaxy S21, S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra coming to South Africa will all be powered with the Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset. All have 5G connectivity, but the S21 Ultra is the only one with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The S21 and S21+ both have adaptive 120Hz AMOLED displays with FHD+ screen resolutions. The S21 Ultra is bigger, unsurprisingly, with a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, which curves around the sides of the device.

All have impressive battery sizes. The S21 at 4,000mAh, S21+ at 4,800mAh and the S21 Ultra at 5,000mAh.

One of the biggest changes from the S20 series is the camera. All three now feature a Contour Cut Camera Design which wraps the rear camera bump to the side of the phone.

For a more in-depth look at the S21 Ultra, read our hands-on review:

Price

The phones will be available from January 29 on the Samsung store and in stores. Unsurprisingly, these flagship phones don't come cheap but are still a few thousand less than their Apple counterpart.s

The Galaxy S21 will cost R17,999, the S21+, R21,499 and the S21 Ultra R29,999.