Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks reveal more internal specs and S Pen cases

The Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks just keep on coming, and new details revealed by sources close to Samsung and the supply chain give us a better idea of the sort of configurations the phone will be offered in – and how the S Pen stylus support is going to work.

These new details come courtesy of WinFuture, which can usually be relied upon for the accuracy of its information. While the phone variants mentioned by the site apply specifically to Germany, they should also apply in most other markets too.

First of all the Galaxy S21 will only be available with 5G in most regions, WinFuture says – although a 4G version of the handset is still going to go on sale in emerging smartphone markets such as Brazil, it would appear.

As for the memory configurations of the models, we're apparently getting the standard Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra with either 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage on board.

S Pen support is coming

In terms of colors, WinFuture says the Galaxy S21 will come in gray, white, pink or purple, while the S21 Plus is going to show up in silver, black and purple, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will go on sale in either silver or black.

The additional detail spilled by WinFuture is that the S Pen support that has been rumored for the Ultra model is indeed happening, but you'll need to pick up the stylus separately, plus a dedicated Silicone Cover or Clear View Cover for somewhere to store it.

In other words, the Galaxy S21 Ultra isn't going to have an integrated S Pen dock like the Galaxy Note series does: you'll need to pick up a case separately if you're planning to take advantage of stylus support and need somewhere to keep the S Pen.

WinFuture goes on to say that it's still not certain whether or not the Galaxy Note series is going to survive for another year – but it would appear that in the long term, stylus support will be switched to the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Fold ranges.