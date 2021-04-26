Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could pack a bigger battery than the regular Galaxy S21

Each new Galaxy S phone now apparently leads to a more affordable Fan Edition sooner or later, and we're hoping to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in the coming months – and now we might just have learned a little more about one of its key specs.

According to sources in touch with GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S21 FE will turn up with a 4,500 mAh battery – that beats the 4,000mAh battery inside the regular Galaxy S21 flagship, but is some way short of the 4,800mAh battery in the S21 Plus and the 5,000mAh one in the S21 Ultra.

For comparison purposes, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE came with a 4,500mAh capacity battery inside – that followed the standard Galaxy S20 (4,000mAh), the Galaxy S20 Plus (4,500mAh), and the Galaxy S20 Ultra (5,000mAh).

We're ready for the Nokia X50

iPad Pro 2021 news and details

Android 12 goes extra dim

You can see that last year the FE version of the Galaxy phone matched the battery capacity of the Plus model (4,500mAh), which hasn't happened this year (4,500mAh vs 4,800mAh). Battery life is about more than just milliamp hours though, so we're still hoping for more time between charges.

The latest rumors

We've already heard plenty about what the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might have to offer: just a few days ago we saw unofficial renders of the phone, showing off a design that's very similar to the rest of the Galaxy S21 family (as you would expect).

We also think we know that the selfie camera is getting an upgrade from the one inside the Galaxy S21 – it's said to be going from a 10MP camera to a 32MP camera, so your selfies and group shots should look better than ever.

The colors we're expecting to see are white, gray, purple, pink and light green, although as with all of this information, don't take anything as being confirmed until Samsung says it. A Snapdragon 888 chipset should be running the show, with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display on the cards.

But what about that all-important price? The Galaxy S21 first went on sale at $799 / £769 / AU$1,249, so expect something significantly lower than that. Some sources are tipping August for the big reveal, so there may not be too much longer to wait before we the price, and the specs, are made official.

Via SamMobile