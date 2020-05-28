Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range could land in these four understated shades

The Note 20 might not be offered in the Note 10's Aura Glow shade (above)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range has been heavily leaked already but the leaks are showing no sign of letting up, with the latest information revealing the possible colors the phones will be available in.

According to GalaxyClub (a Dutch Samsung-focused website), the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be available in gray, copper and green shades, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus will land in black and copper shades.

The site notes that the copper color might be more of a copper gold, but it sounds like that’s just speculation based on the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was available in such a shade.

More to come

The site also says that there will probably be additional shades, as its information is unlikely to be complete. So even if the colors above are accurate – and as always we’d take leaks with a pinch of salt – there might well be other options too.

Those colors, with the possible exception of green, sound like they’ll be more understated than some of the colors you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 range in, or than the color-shifting Aura Glow of the Galaxy Note 10, so it’s possible some brighter or more unusual options will be added too, but then again Samsung might be going for a more 'professional' vibe here.

We should find out for sure in August, as that’s when the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range is expected to land.

Via Android Authority