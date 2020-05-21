Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch event looks set for August, despite the pandemic

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to land later in 2020, and we may have just had our best information yet on when you'll see the phone unveiled.

A new report from The Korea Herald, a newspaper in Samsung's home country of South Korea, has suggested that the company will be hosting an online-only event for Unpacked 2020 to unveil the device to the world.

An online-only event wouldn't be a huge surprise – we've seen many companies move to this format for their launches amid the coronavirus outbreak – and the report suggests it will still take place in August.

August is usually when we see Samsung Unpacked events for the Galaxy Note series, and this report suggests the company won't be delaying this event because of the pandemic – something we've heard Apple might do for the iPhone 12.

That said, the report also says that the exact date isn't clear, and it may be subject to change in the coming months – and with it being an online-only event, the event timing could change at short notice.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm how the Note 20 launch will be conducted, or when it'll be.

None of this means the event will be any smaller than previous events in terms of what we see, as the next-generation Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be unveiled at the same event, and there could also be an affordable variant of the original Fold.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, it's expected to come in two sizes, with the Plus variant expected to offer slightly better specs.

The Plus model will likely get a variable high-refresh-rate display, with at least one of the models having a QHD+ resolution too. In terms of cameras, they're expected to sport a 108MP primary shooter, flanked by an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens; 100x Space Zoom might not make the cut though.

