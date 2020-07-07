Trending

It’s in Z name: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to be ‘folded’ into the Z series

Don't 'flip out' at Samsung's alleged name change

Samsung Galaxy Fold
(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2? We hardly knew you. The next foldable smartphone from the Korean company could get a slightly different name than we were all expecting, coopting the moniker of Samsung's other foldable phone series.

It'll be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, according to a SamMobile report, taking cues from the clamshell foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that came out in early 2020.

We pretty much knew the Z-series would become a formal umbrella name for all of Samsung's foldable devices – a Samsung spokesperson explicitly confirmed this to Bloomberg back in February. But we didn’t know which handsets would follow the Z Flip in the naming convention.

Apparently, that will be the Galaxy Z Fold 2, sources told SamMobile. Heck, the original Galaxy Fold is already listed under the ‘Galaxy Z’ category on Samsung’s official website. While there’s still a dedicated Galaxy Fold section, too, it’s unclear if that will stay up once the foldable’s successor is released.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date?

Various rumors have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will launch first in August followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 2 announcement in September, though a more recent leak claimed that it wouldn’t be available until the end of that month – or even later – due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s unclear if Covid-19 has interrupted production or simply disrupted the market enough to push off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date, but we’ll probably get a better idea once Samsung’s next big traditional phone, the stylus-packing Galaxy Note 20 line, gets unveiled in August.

