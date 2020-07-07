It’s in Z name: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to be ‘folded’ into the Z series

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2? We hardly knew you. The next foldable smartphone from the Korean company could get a slightly different name than we were all expecting, coopting the moniker of Samsung's other foldable phone series.

It'll be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, according to a SamMobile report, taking cues from the clamshell foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that came out in early 2020.

We pretty much knew the Z-series would become a formal umbrella name for all of Samsung's foldable devices – a Samsung spokesperson explicitly confirmed this to Bloomberg back in February. But we didn’t know which handsets would follow the Z Flip in the naming convention.

Apparently, that will be the Galaxy Z Fold 2, sources told SamMobile. Heck, the original Galaxy Fold is already listed under the ‘Galaxy Z’ category on Samsung’s official website . While there’s still a dedicated Galaxy Fold section, too, it’s unclear if that will stay up once the foldable’s successor is released.

Various rumors have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will launch first in August followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 2 announcement in September, though a more recent leak claimed that it wouldn’t be available until the end of that month – or even later – due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s unclear if Covid-19 has interrupted production or simply disrupted the market enough to push off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date, but we’ll probably get a better idea once Samsung’s next big traditional phone, the stylus-packing Galaxy Note 20 line, gets unveiled in August.