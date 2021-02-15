Samsung Galaxy A72 leaked in full and apparently lacks 5G

If you were hoping the rumored Samsung Galaxy A72 would be an affordable way to get a mid-range 5G Samsung phone, you might be out of luck, as the latest leak details the phone in full, and states that it only supports 4G.

That’s according to a report on WinFuture.de written by Roland Quandt (a leaker with a good track record). However, he only says that the Galaxy A72 will “initially” appear in a 4G version, suggesting that a 5G version might follow, and indeed we’ve previously seen mention of a Samsung Galaxy A72 5G, so there’s still hope for one.

In any case, according to Quandt, this 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy A72 will have a Snapdragon 720G chipset. That’s mid-range but not capable of 5G, so if a 5G model does land it will need a different chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is also said to have a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2400 Super AMOLED screen with an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a 90Hz refresh rate.

There’s apparently a 32MP punch-hole camera, while around the back there’s said to be a quad-lens camera with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and an 8MP camera that’s described as having around “twice the magnification” – presumably meaning it’s a telephoto lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is also said to come in variants with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage, along with a microSD card slot. There’s also apparently a 5,000mAh battery, Android 11, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

Moving on to the build, that’s apparently plastic, but IP67-certified, meaning it would be water resistant. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy A72 will apparently cost 449 euros (around $545 / £390 / AU$700). There’s no word here on when the Galaxy A72 might launch, but with so many details having leaked we’d expect to see it soon.