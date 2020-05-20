Samsung Galaxy A31 arrives in South Africa

Samsung has announced the arrival of its Galaxy A31 to South Africa as part of its A series launch.

This more affordable Galaxy range gives users the premium Samsung quality but at a lower price.

The focus of the phone is the multi-purpose Quad camera, with Samsung marketing this new offering as the 'device designed for a generation that wants to express themselves to the world and look good doing it – anytime, anywhere'.

The main camera is 48MP which enables clear photos for day and night. A 123° 8MP Ultra Wide Cam includes more of the view. The 5MP Macro Cam will capture those close ups and 5MP Depth can helps with live focus effects.

Other features include the large 6.4-inch Infinity-U Display, 5,000mAh battery, Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. South Africans have a choice of two colours, Prism Crush Black or Prism Crush Blue.

Despite announcing its availability in the country, Samsung didn't provide any price. A quick search found that Cellucity are retailing the phone at R6,899 and Takealot have it marked at R 7,489.