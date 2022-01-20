Samsung Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner release date and everything you need to know

The best vacuum cleaner will make cleaning carpet and hard floors a breeze, offering powerful suction, large dust canisters, and in the case of cordless vacuums , long-lasting batteries so you can wh

However, unlike many of the best robot vacuums , which are self-emptying and eject dirt and debris into a base station that only needs to be emptied around every 30 days or so, cordless vacuums require the user to ensure the dust canister is free of all the dust and dander the floor cleaner collects from carpet and hard floors.

Until now, that is. Samsung has finally offered up some more details on its Bespoke Jet vacuum, which it first gave a sneak peak of when the brand launched its Bespoke Fridge range in May 2021.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new Samsung cordless vacuum that’s self-emptying

How much will it cost? TBC

When will it be out? It's expected to launch in Asia this month with other territories to follow

Samsung has yet to reveal the exact cost of the Bespoke Jet. However, we can estimate the price tag for the brand’s newest cordless vacuum based on what its current range of floor cleaners cost.

The Samsung Jet 90 Pro, which is the brand’s current top-of-the-range cordless vacuum cleaner and was released in 2020 is priced at $649.99 / £599.99 / AU$999.

However, the Jet 90 doesn’t come with a self-emptying clean station and charger in one. Instead, in the US and Australia, there’s the option to purchase the Jet 90 with a charging dock and a separate clean station.

This is just a glamorized garbage can – you place the dust canister from the vacuum on top of the clean station, which uses suction to empty it – and it costs $799 / AU$1,299 (around £590), which adds $149.99 / AU$299 (around £110) to the overall price. The all-in-one clean station that ships with the Bespoke Jet doesn’t require any input from the user, so we’d expect this to be pricier.

Samsung’s latest robot vacuum, the Jet Bot+, ships with a similar automatic clean station, although this adds another $200 / £130 / AU$275 to the price tag compared to purchasing the robot vacuum alone.

With this in mind, we’d expect the Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum to be slightly more expensive, probably in the region of $799.99 / £749.99 / AU$1,299.

If you’re in the US, you can reserve a Bespoke Jet vacuum (although as no payment details are required, it’s more just a registration of interest) and you’ll get $100 off the final price of the cordless vacuum when orders open.

Samsung says the Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum will go on sale in Asia and Europe this month, while the US will follow in March. It was initially slated for launch in late 2021 – a date Samsung revealed at the Bespoke Fridge launch. However, supply chain issues that have been faced globally meant this date was delayed.

We also expect the UK launch of the Bespoke Jet vacuum to happen after it has launched in the US - this was certainly true for the Jet Bot 90 AI+ robot vacuum , which went on sale in July 2021 in the US but is still not available in the UK.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Design

Just like the Bespoke Fridge range, the Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum comes in an array of different colors including navy blue and green, which should complement your home decor no matter what shades you’ve opted for, although not all colors will be available in all territories.

The cordless vacuum is held upright by the clean station, so you don’t need to worry about purchasing a wall mount. Samsung says the vacuum cleaner is 47% lighter than the Jet 90, which weighs 6lb / 2.8kg and offers 210W of suction power, compared to the 200W offered by the Jet 90.

Powered by what Samsung dubs a ‘high-capacity’ battery, the Bespoke Jet vacuum will last for up to 60 minutes between charges, and the battery is swappable, so buying an additional one will allow you to clean uninterrupted for longer.

The Bespoke Jet also features an LCD screen on the front, just like the Dyson V15 Detect, which highlights which suction level has been selected, along with the remaining battery level.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Bespoke Jet Features

As we’ve already mentioned, one of the Bespoke Jet’s key features is its self-emptying ability – when the vacuum is docked, the Clean Station will not only charge it, but also automatically remove the contents of the dust canister. Just like the Jet Bot 90 AI+, it uses suction for this, which Samsung says ensures fine dust particles don’t escape into the air during the emptying process. The cordless vacuum also has multiple layers of filtration that separate and trap dust particles so only clean air is expelled during use.

However, it’s not just thorough filtration and self-emptying that make the Bespoke Jet stand out from rival vacuum cleaners – it can also double as a mop for washing hard floors. Dual spinning pads can be moistened before being fitted to the vacuum to clean hard floors for up to 100 minutes at a time. There’s even a 5fl oz / 150ml water tank, which lets you moisten the pads even further when there are ground-in stains to remove.

As is common with cordless vacuums, the Bespoke Jet can also be converted into a handheld cleaner by removing the wand and floor cleaning head, in the same way as on the Jet 90.

(Image credit: Samsung)