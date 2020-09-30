Salesforce wants to help orchestrate 'largest vaccination campaign in human history'

As the world prepares to deliver one of the largest mass vaccination campaigns in human history to deal with Covid-19, Salesforce has announced Work.com for Vaccines to allow governments and healthcare organizations to manage vaccine programs at scale.

The new platform builds on the company's Work.com which is already deployed by cities, states and companies worldwide to help make their workplaces and communities safe. With Work.com for Vaccines though, customers will be able to design, build, integrate and manage their vaccine programs end-to-end with a platform that is trusted worldwide, flexible and can be deployed quickly.

Delivering a vaccine for Covid-19 will be a challenging endeavor as demand for vaccines will likely be greater than initial supply, delivery and logistics issues could lead to supply chain interruptions and health agencies will need to be able to quickly determine eligibility prioritization. Once a vaccine is ready to be administered, a mass outreach, coordination and scheduling campaign will be required and Work.com for Vaccines aims to make it easier to deliver one.

We've put together a list of the best cloud storage services

These are the best business laptops on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best EHR software

President and COO of Salesforce Bret Taylor provided further insight on why the company created the new platform in a press release, saying:

“Technology is going to play a critical role in helping governments and healthcare organizations distribute what promises to be billions of doses of vaccines around the world. We’re proud to play our part with Work.com for Vaccines, giving organizations the technology they need to safely and efficiently deploy their vaccine programs at scale, powered by Salesforce’s trusted Customer 360 platform.”

Managing vaccine programs at scale

Many organizations around the world already use Work.com for manual contact tracing, emergency response management and other solutions designed to help them work safely. Now with Work.com for Vaccines, customers can build and scale their vaccine administration management capabilities to address the next phase of the global pandemic.

The platform's Public Health Command Center provides a single dashboard that gives a comprehensive view of vaccine management data. It can also provide a holistic view into the health status of communities and display current vaccine and medical product inventory levels along with a forecast of potential vaccine needs.

Vaccine Inventory Management on the other hand will help organizations assure the availability and maintenance of vaccine does, syringes and PPE stock levels to meet public health needs. At the same time, it will also help reduce waste and avoid surpluses which can be deployed elsewhere.

Ensuring that a vaccine is successfully deployed can be done using Work.com for Vaccine's Vaccination Outcome Monitoring to help capture data on people's experiences, health results and outcomes following their vaccinations.

Work.com for Vaccines is made up of existing Salesforce Customer 360 products that can be extended by customers to build and scale their vaccine administrations programs. For this reason, pricing is based on the unique requirements of each public agency or private healthcare organization.