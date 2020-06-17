Sage Drive technical issues causing continued headaches for some customers

Sage customers across the EU region have been reporting technical issues with their Sage 50cloud accounts packages over the last few days. The root of the problem appears to be in relation to its Sage Drive product, which has been performing intermittently since customers first reported recurring glitches last weekend.

Sage Drive is a service that has been designed to work in tandem with Sage 50cloud Accounts, its flagship product for accountancy professionals. During normal use it allows subscribers to access data secured in the cloud from offices, at home or anywhere else for that matter.

Given the current high demand from people working at home due to coronavirus the technical issues have seen customers turning to social media in a bid to find out what’s going on. Several have requested a full explanation as to what caused the problem and are asking for reassurance that preventative measures have been taken to stop the problem occurring again.

Sage Drive status

Sage has acknowledged the technical problems, with a Sage Drive issues update currently popping up when you visit the supporting web pages on its website today.

‘We apologise that you have experienced issues with Sage Drive,’ it states.

Whilst confirming that there are currently some technical issues with Sage Drive, the website underlines the majority of customers should now have seen normal service resumed following work completed by engineers overnight. However, Sage also documents a series of steps that you can try yourself if you’re still experiencing issues with Sage Drive.

Somewhat confusingly, the same page tells users that if the support steps listed on the webpage don't fix the problem customers should remain logged out of their data until the Sage Drive issues are resolved. In addition, customers are pointed to the status updates being posted at https://status.sage.com/.

A footnote on the same page also informs users that the comments section of the article have been disabled. Sage says it is currently reaching out to a small amount of customers who may still require a fix.