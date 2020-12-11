SABC TV licence website hacked

After being hacked, the SABC are currently warning visitors not to leave their personal details on their TV licence website.

The website has been redirecting visitors to phishing websites and the broadcaster said it is attempting to deal with it.

"This problem has been prioritised and being dealt with the urgency it deserves by the Corporation’s Media and Technology Infrastructure division," the SABC said in a statement.

The TV licence website is meant to be the portal through which licence holders can pay their bills and those without a licence can sign up for one.

The hack appears to have stemmed from a pop-up which appears to be legitimate. When the pop-up is active, clicking anywhere on the licence site will send the user to a phishing website which attempts to get the user to input their private information.

However, the pop-up does not always appear and when it is not present, the site behaves as it normally would.

Keeping safe on legitimate websites

This example proves that even legitimate websites can become a problem for a user who is not paying attention. Despite being one that could usually be trusted, users can be fooled into going onto suspect sites.

Here are some things to keep in mind when using the internet