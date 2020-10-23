SABC plans to launch a video on demand service

The South African Broadcasting Service (SABC) has confirmed plans to launch their own streaming service.

While the details are pretty slim, this plan aims to have the service up and running by 2021.

The new offering is part of a larger plan to get South Africans to pay for their TV licence. Most recently, they announced plans to require citizens to pay for this licence even when only using streaming services like Netflix.

This caused a major outcry, as many consider it unfair.The SABC explained that this licence, which only costs just over R200 a year, is key part of their revenue stream which is often skipped out on by most South Africans.

Of the few details which are announced, it seemsSABC plan to make the streaming service in line with its News app. It also seems like the service will be free with some paid-for sections which can opted into.

This announcement, along with that by DStv and Etv indicates that a trend towards local streaming services is picking up in the country.