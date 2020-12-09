SA data prices to be cut in half

Data can break the bank especially if you permanently need to top-up.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed performance agreements with cabinet ministers and data prices have come under fire.

These agreements outline the targets in place for each individual minister.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has an array of interesting things she needs to take care of over the next few years, one of which is to slash current data prices in half.

*Hooray*

She will and also need to amend the Electronic Communications Act in order to address competition issues.

Data is fast becoming a luxury item with its ridiculously high prices across the board. A future where data is less expensive and more accessible will open up a whole new world of opportunities.