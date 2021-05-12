Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G Cezanne benchmarks should concern Intel

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G, two upcoming desktop APUs (accelerated processing units) from the Cezanne family, have been spotted online in additional leaked benchmarks. We previously reported on a leak supposedly using an engineering sample of the Ryzen 7 5700G that looked promising for folk looking for great performance without splashing too much cash.

The benchmarks were spotted by reputable Twitter leaker @TUM_APISAK following the announcement of the Ryzen 5000G series in April 2021. The 'G' represents integrated graphics, meaning you won't have to buy an overpriced discreet graphics card to build a PC capable of running games at 1080p (according to AMD at least).

Both APUs were tested in CPU-z and Geekbench, performing admirably against other products from AMD and Intel. WCCFTech reports that the Core i9-11900K was defeated by the Ryzen 7 5700G in multi-threaded performance, and the Ryzen 5 5600G proved to be faster than the Core i7-10700K in single-threaded performance despite a lower clock speed.

No GPU, no problem

The flagship Ryzen 7 5700G is expected to retail for around $350-$400 (£250-£280, AU$450-AU$515) and will feature eight cores and 16 threads, with clock speeds currently reported at 3.8 GHz base and a 4.6 GHz boost. The integrated Vega GPU has eight compute units or 512 stream processors running at 2.0 GHz.

We don't have any pricing information for the Ryzen 5 5600G, but that's expected to have six cores and 12 threads, with a base clock speed of 3.9 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4 GHz. The integrated graphics on this should be a little lower, with a Vega 7 clocked at 1,900 MHz.



Unfortunately, for now, the Ryzen 5000 G-series is only arriving through pre-built desktop rigs, which will launch in May. In other words, only system builders can currently purchase the chip, though AMD has confirmed that the Zen 3 powered Cezanne line will be made available for home builds, and these leaked retail benchmarks prove promising that consumers may be able to get their hands on them before the end of 2021.

Via Wccftech