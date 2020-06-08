Rumors suggest Bloodborne is heading to PC and PS5 – but we're not convinced yet

Of all the home console games that could come to PC, Bloodborne has been top of players' wishlists since its release on PS4 back in 2015. Now, rumors are circulating that the game could be coming to PC and PS5, though not everything doing the rounds makes sense.

The YouTube channel PC Gaming Inquisition says that Bloodborne is in the works for PS5 and PC, without shedding much light on their sources. The video claims the developers Bluepoint Games and QLOC are working on a PC version, with graphical upgrades like 60fps support included. The video features granular details about the port, like the inclusion of an FOV slider.

The Twitter account CaseyExplosion also says that, after offering to donate $100 to charity if she received "something juicy" about the Bloodborne port, she did indeed receive this info. CaseyExplosion says the PC port would've been revealed at the delayed PS5 gameplay reveal event on June 5 (the event's new date is currently unknown).

Other sources, including the account Wario 64 and Kinda Funny's Imran Khan, have hinted at future happenings around FromSoftware games.

Before we go any further, it's worth underlining that there is nothing official on Bloodborne for PC whatsoever: not a retailer leak, not a registered URL, nothing in the realms of an indication this is actually going ahead yet. Bluepoint Games is rumored to be working on a remake of Demon's Souls for PS5. This Bloodborne stuff is a new element, here, and as far as we can tell, Bluepoint has never collaborated with another studio on porting a game. QLOC is another porting specialist studio, which worked on Dark Souls Remastered.

It would also be very surprising to see Sony use its PS5 event as a venue to reveal a PC port. When Sony announced Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC, it was handled so sensitively that the news was buried in an interview with PlayStation's head of worldwide studios, Hermen Hulst. We just can't see Sony throwing in any distractions from the PS5 itself when the event comes.

It's also worth noting that Bloodborne specialist Lance McDonald says he's seen the source of the latest rumors, and doesn't believe them:

I have also been shown the original source of the recent flurry of rumours and I personally believe it is without merit, but its okay if others choose to believe it.June 5, 2020

For now, we're not convinced this is the real deal. It's worth noting, though, that some PC ports of PS4 exclusives made by third-party developers have been released or confirmed already. These include Detroit: Become Human and Death Stranding, the latter of which comes to PC this summer.

You can play Bloodborne on PC (sort of)

If you're a PC player who's waited five years to try out Bloodborne, there is a way you can do that already. The PlayStation Now streaming service is available on PC, and that'll let you play Bloodborne as it runs on a PS4, assuming your internet connection is good enough.

It's not quite a PC port, then, but it is something.

