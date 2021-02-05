Robinhood / GameStop debacle and AirPods Pro 2: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 50

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Olivia Tambini, Music and Audio Editor at TechRadar, and Adam Vjestica, Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 50:

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what email would you love to receive from a vegetable?

In the news section, we discuss the Robinhood, GameStop and Reddit debacle, and the new PS5 update for God of War. We also talk about the AirPods Pro 2 and blitz through all the tech news from the past week.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinions is replaced by a spoiler filled chat about WandaVision episodes one to four.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast